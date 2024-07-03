'Critical' women's refuge to support DV victims with wraparound services

A new women's refuge to support domestic violence victims will open in Dubbo by September.
The Orchard Dubbo will provide four fully-furnished suites which together will provide accommodation for up to 156 women and children escaping DV each year.
The project has had a boost with $5.3 million in funding announced by the NSW Government for the refuge, which is being delivered under the Core and Cluster program.
Under the program, the government is investing $426.6 million over four years to provide 26 refuges across regional NSW for victim-survivors of domestic and family violence.
Community Housing Provider Housing Plus is delivering The Orchard Dubbo, with specialist support services to be provided by Plus Community and the Western Women's Domestic Violence Court Advocacy Service.
Jenna Hattersley, DV Services Manager at Plus Community, said the team was "extremely excited" to bring this vital service to Dubbo.
"There is definitely a local need for the service at the moment, it's critical," Ms Hattersley told the Daily Liberal.
"We all know that 47 women have lost their lives to DV this year and in Dubbo, we were ranked eighth in NSW for recorded domestic violence assault incidents.
"And that's just women reporting. We know that there are women out there that are unaware of the services that aren't reporting."
The apartments are in their final stage of fit-out and staff have been recruited, with an anticipated late August or early September opening.
Ms Hattersley said women and children often came to refuges with "nothing but the clothes on their back".
The apartments would come complete with fresh linen, towels and toiletries, and other support services would work in tandem with the team to provide the families with clothing.
Women will either be referred by external services or they can do a self-referral online.
Once the family is safely accommodated at The Orchard, they'll remain there until they're supported to access safe and affordable long-term accommodation.
Ms Hattersley thanked the Dubbo community for raising funds to support The Orchard.
Minister for the Prevention of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, Jodie Harrison, said on-site services would include safety planning, legal services, apprehended domestic violence order support and parenting programs.
She said delivering the refuges under the Core and Cluster model ensured victim-survivors had access to the support they needed to get help to stay safe and to plan for the future.
"Core and Cluster refuges will be located in areas where there is high unmet demand for services and limited access, including, importantly, to regional and rural areas," she said.
Minister for Housing and Homelessness, Rose Jackson, said family and domestic violence is a leading cause of homelessness.
"No woman should have to choose between staying in a violent relationship or becoming homeless," she said.
"Experiencing violence can significantly impact a woman's financial security and access to stable housing.
"This refuge will help victim-survivors feel safe and supported as they leave abusive relationships, and provide a secure place to heal before moving into stable accommodation."
