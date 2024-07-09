Spiders, emu eggs: moving to 1970s country NSW an 'eye opener' for Janice

Janice Willetts will never forget the time she threw an empty egg carton on a spider and the egg carton walked across the room.
Ms Willetts moved from England to Warren in 1976 with three young children, an experience she calls an "eye opener".
"It was quite strange," Ms Willetts, 82, told the Daily Liberal.
"It was quite an eye opener, but the people were just lovely. They were so kind to us," she said.
Ms Willetts had been living in council housing in Somerset, England, and she wanted to make a better life for her children.
"A friend said, why not give it a go in Australia and, you know, off the top of my head and I don't know what possessed me, but I just said, Well, why not?
"And so we thought, well, the only person we know in Australia is in Warren, so we'll go there first."
Ms Willetts was employed as a cook at a sheep station where she learned how to cook with emu eggs. On her first night there, she learned what tank water looked like - reddish brown.
She called working there "the biggest shock of my life".
"I had never experienced the Australian way of life," she said.
"I was told on the first night to cook this great big green thing, we have it every night and I said, what is it? And it was a pumpkin. I had no idea how to cook it or how to cut it or peel it."
Ms Willetts enjoyed a long career working in sales in the Central West newspaper industry, including at this masthead, the Daily Liberal, as well as the Mudgee Guardian.
But it all started when she opened the Warren Weekly.
She said the experience was "amazing" and she loved the variety of newspaper work: "No two days are the same."
Ms Willetts said she thinks of England a lot, but Australia opened up opportunities for her and her children she wouldn't have had back in the UK.
"There is no way a person arriving in a foreign land could make a living with three children on her own, start a newspaper, buy a home. There's just nowhere in the world I could have done that, only in Australia," she said.
Ms Willetts is the president of the social club at Kintyre Living.
Janice Willetts' story is part of a Daily Liberal series on older Dubbo residents sharing their precious memories of childhood and growing up in the country.
