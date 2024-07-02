Family connection making Sullivan's success in maroon all the more special

She's the niece of an Orange CYMS legend but Kiara Sullivan isn't leading the green and gold to victory at Wade Park.
Sullivan helped steer her Wellington Cowgirls to a crucial 10-8 league tag win against CYMS on Sunday, July 30.
Kiara, along with sisters Amelia and Sienna, is the niece of CYMS great Mick Sullivan.
She said it was good to see some old faces at Wade Park and create some dilemmas as well.
"I walked in and I saw Fleur (Vardanega), she used to watch us when we were little," she said.
"She said I don't know who to cheer for now you're playing for Wellington."
Sullivan said she was enjoying getting to play alongside her sisters in both league tag and rugby union for Wellington Redbacks.
The sisters are enjoying plenty of success, as well.
The Cowgirls are currently fourth on the ladder while the Redbacks women's side sits second in the Westfund North Cup
"It's so good," she said.
"I look forward to the weekend to play with them, I'm really enjoying my footy at the moment.
"Our first year together has been really good.
"I'm excited for what other years are to come because we don't know if we'll get any, if I move or they move.
"We just didn't know when we'd get years to play together, so we were really excited this year."
The fourth-placed visitors trailed 8-0 at half-time to third-placed CYMS before mounting a comeback despite only having 11 players.
Sullivan said the Cowboys, who have a game in hand with the postponed fixture against Bathurst St Pat's still to be played, were tracking along nicely.
"We're feeling pretty confident at the moment," she said.
"We're just working on getting everyone to training at least once a week but we're feeling pretty confident with the way we've gone this year.
"We've only had two losses, which are really close games, and then we're still waiting to hear back on that Pat's game.
"Hopefully we just split the points or something because it's pretty late into the year now to try and organise."
