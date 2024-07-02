Migrants helping fill gaps in aged care workforce

We're kicking off the morning with a story from Ciara Bastow about healthcare professionals from the Philipines helping to fill gaps in the aged care workforce. They've been warmly welcomed by the community.
She's also written a beautiful story with two sisters on what it's like being born deaf. They've got some very wise words of wisdom about how they'd like to be treated.
Meanwhile, Sarah Falson has written a piece on the new Creative Expressions Club. It's helping local Pakistani children to "discover, learn and believe". You can read the story here.
And in sport, Nick Guthrie has a cracking story with the Narromine Jets. They've got a number of special events coming up, including their charity round.
Have a good day!
Orlander Ruming
Deputy editor
