Castlereagh corner: Jets proving why it's about more than on-field action

Like so many other one-team towns, the local rugby league club in Narromine means much more to people than what happens on the field each weekend.
That will be proven again in the coming weeks with the Jets club to hold a number of special events.
This Saturday, July 6, Cale Oval will host the club's annual sponsors' day and charity round, with matches from junior league all the way through to first grade to be played.
Also on the horizon is a bumper day of action on Saturday, July 27.
That day, the Jets and Narromine Gorillas will host a super Saturday where both league and union is played at Cale Oval. On top of that, the Jets will also hold their annual Old Boys' Day and women in league round the same day.
Events of that type are nothing new for the Jets, who won the NSW Rugby League's Community Club of the Year award in 2022.
"That's one thing our club really prides itself on and believes in, giving back to the community," Jets publicity officer Sally Everett said.
"The charity round is something that has been going on for a lot of years now and it would over $150,000 that we've given back over the years through these days."
The money raised during the charity round stays in the community and this year the funds will go towards the Narromine Cancer Support Group, the Narromine Volunteer Rescue Association (VRA) and the Narromine Hospital Auxiliary.
"It's not about the thank yous. It's about seeing these organisations, a lot of them don't get government funding, and knowing the important contributions they make and knowing how much they can use this funding," Everett said.
"Every little bit helps when you don't get funding. Knowing we can really contribute and make a difference is really rewarding."
On the field, it shapes as another bumper day for Jets teams.
The league tag side is currently unbeaten at the top of the ladder while the first grade outfit is in third spot, one spot behind a Cobar side which is coming to town this weekend.
Saturday also marks the reserve grade side's first match of the 2024 season, as that competition only runs for a shortened period during the second half of the campaign.
There's a positive feeling around the entire club again and the hope is that shows with a strong crowd at Cale Oval.
"Everybody's there for the right reason," Everett said.
"They're all there because they love footy, they love the club and they love the community."
The Jets first grade and league tag teams both head into the weekend after receiving forfeits from the Baradine Magpies last weekend.
Elsewhere last round, the Gulgong Terriers scored a potentially crucial win in the battle for the top five.
The Terriers extended the gap over sixth-placed Gilgandra to five points after scoring a 46-20 home win over Coonamble.
Gulgong is now equal on 20 points with fourth-placed Coonabarabran, who had the bye, while Narromine is further one point clear in third.
Coolah remains top of the pile on 27 points, with Cobar second on 25 after a tough 22-14 win over Gilgandra on Saturday.
As well as the Narromine-Cobar match this round, Gulgong hosts Baradine and Coonamble battles Coonabarabran while Coolah and Gilgandra have a bye.
