Local club to build disability housing after seeing need in the community

When Stephen Hodge sees a problem, he likes to find a way to fix it.
It's that attitude that's led to the Wellington Soliders and Memorial Club's plan to build assisted-living housing in the town
The club has already purchased a block of land and has engaged with a consultant to work out the design for the units. They'll be fully-accessible two bedroom units in a gated area.
They'll also have features such as benches that can change height to ensure they suit anyone in a wheelchair or with a walking frame.
Mr Hodge, the club's general manager, said it was something the Wellington community needed.
"One thing I noticed in town was that there was really only one retirement place here... and you see the younger people who've got a disability, they've got to go to the retirement home. It's not nice," he said.
"We've got nine units at the moment but going into the disability [housing] was a different call from us. It's an expensive hobby but I'll be honest, the return's good. When we found the block that we wanted and it was for the right price, we decided to go for it."
Mr Hodges said the units might have to be built in stages depending on the cost. He's hoping six or seven will be able to fit n the single-acre block.
It's all part of his long-term goals to diversity the Soldiers Club away from gaming.
It's a busy time for the business. They're also in the process of amalgamating with the Wellington Golf Club.
For the first time, the Wellington Soliders and Memorial Club also received a Clubs NSW award for the $27,000 in scholarship money they gave to university students from Wellington.
"I've been in the industry for 36 years. I've come through the good and the bad, I've managed the small and the big. I worked my way up from the bottom. My first job in a club was to clean ash trays and pick up glasses," Mr Hodges said.
"I'm not one of those people who fall under pressure because I don't feel the pressure, I only feel how to fix it. And that's what this club is all about, fixing people's lives."
Mr Hodge is already looking ahead to the club's next possible project - a refuge for women and children escaping domestic violence.
