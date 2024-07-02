Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

Fundraiser launched to support footy player after emergency surgery

DU
By Dominic Unwin
Updated July 2 2024 - 11:29am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A GoFundMe has been set up and almost $3000 raised in the first 12 hours for a CSU Mungoes player who underwent surgery after a head knock.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DU

Dominic Unwin

Sports journalist

Sports reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.