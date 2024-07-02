Brrr! Coldest winter mornings in 30 years as Dubbo dips below freezing

"We're all becoming hermits," said one Dubbo resident about the recent stretch of cold mornings.
Temperature records were broken in June, with the average minimum reaching 1.6 degrees colder than the most recent 30 years.
Winter sure began with a bang in the region as 10 mornings hit freezing point or below during the month.
The first 30 days of winter were colder than average for both minimum and maximum temperatures.
Weatherzone meteorologist Felix Levesque said there were a few mornings when Dubbo residents would have really been feeling the temperature dip.
"There were three spells of cold mornings and one especially cold spell between Monday 17th June extending to Thursday 20th," Mr Levesque told the Daily Liberal.
There were also more days of rain during the month than average, with 17 days having rainfall compared to the 11 days we usually see on average in June.
Mr Levesque said it was not heavy rainfall, but quite a few days of cloud and drizzle which can explain the colder daytime temperatures.
The average minimum temperature for the month was 2.8 degrees and the average maximum temperature was 15.6 degrees.
The coldest morning was minus 1.9 degrees on Tuesday, June 18 and the coldest daytime maximum was 11.9 degrees on Tuesday, June 4.
Mr Levesque said there would be some more cold spells coming for July, but for the most part the month was looking to display average temperatures. August was looking similar.
Rainfall for the months was expected to be on average or slightly above average.
"At the moment there's no clear drivers in the climate on the longer term, not yet anyway. We're generally close to average on rainfall and temperature," he said.
Several inland NSW June temperature records were broken on the winter solstice, Wednesday, June 21, including in Bathurst which shivered through minus 7.5 degrees and Scone where a minimum of minus 5.1 degrees was recorded.
The mercury plummeted to minus 1.6 degrees in Campbelltown in Sydney's southwest, marking the coldest morning there in five years.
