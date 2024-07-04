Time to enjoy the ideal rural lifestyle

Listing agent Brian McAneney said the verandah was the perfect spot to settle in for a cup of tea and watch the sun go down. "My favourite part of the home is sitting on the front verandah among the grapevines and being able to listen to the croaking of the frogs living in the creek," he said. "I could see many people working professionally in town, then coming home to the peaceful surrounds and pottering about in the garden of a weekend."