Time to enjoy the ideal rural lifestyle

Daily Liberal's Property of the Week, Friday July 5: 'Melville' 1197 Curra Creek Road, Curra Creek:
Discover 'Melville', the quintessential country cottage that is nestled among the picturesque surrounds of the Curra Creek. Set on just over eight hectares, this three-bedroom one-bathroom cottage is the cosy getaway you've been looking for.
Classic charm greets you from the front gate with established trees and gardens leading you to the well maintained house yard. The home is iron clad with white paintwork and red roof, a classic look among the gum trees, while the front verandah has established grapevines that only add to the aesthetic.
Listing agent Brian McAneney said the verandah was the perfect spot to settle in for a cup of tea and watch the sun go down. "My favourite part of the home is sitting on the front verandah among the grapevines and being able to listen to the croaking of the frogs living in the creek," he said. "I could see many people working professionally in town, then coming home to the peaceful surrounds and pottering about in the garden of a weekend."
Upon entry buyers will fall in love with the interior that boasts tall pressed tin ceilings to the living areas, six inch polished floorboards, and red brick chimneys that are a true feature. The living and dining area offer large space for entertaining in the heart of the home, and the kitchen has been modernised with new cooktop and oven.
The home provides three bedrooms of good size, two of which have entry points to the enclosed lean-to. There is also the indoor family bathroom with shower, bath and vanity, while the toilet is an outside flushable fixture.
The home is well suited to those who enjoy the peace and quiet in a truly scenic location. With the Curra Creek to the south and open farmland rising into the rounded hills to the east, there is something to gaze at in every direction.
Brian said the home was a rare opportunity in such a location. "For those wanting the rural lifestyle without the responsibility, 'Melville is perfect'.
"Come home to chooks, ducks, whatever takes your fancy, all without having to listen to the neighbour start their mower on a Sunday morning," he said. "Build the dream garden with plenty of room for all things fruit and vegetable, or make use of the existing infrastructure to house your machinery or convert into stables."
