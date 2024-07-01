'Common sense prevails' after prolonged debate

Council reporter Orlander Ruming reports a 35-lot subdivision will go ahead in the city's north-west despite concerns of a protected species living in the area. There has been ongoing debate about the proposed work due to the presence of a squirrel glider seen in 2018.
Tom Barber caught up with the rugby league coaches in Coaches Corner after the latest round was completed.
Meanwhile Sarah Falson reports on a teaching student who is completing his degree from the family farm outside of Dubbo.
Enjoy reading and have a great day!
Laurie Bullock
Editor, Daily Liberal
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.