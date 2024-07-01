Daily Liberal
'Common sense prevails' after prolonged debate

Laurie Bullock
By Laurie Bullock
July 2 2024 - 4:00am
Council reporter Orlander Ruming reports a 35-lot subdivision will go ahead in the city's north-west despite concerns of a protected species living in the area. There has been ongoing debate about the proposed work due to the presence of a squirrel glider seen in 2018.

Editor, Daily Liberal

