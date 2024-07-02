'Have a go': From pinball passion to CYMS legacy - and the big 1955 flood

When Bryan O'Sullivan was nine years old, his family lived at the Dubbo Showground for a week because their house was flooded.
It was 1955 and the water was lapping at the bottom of the railway bridge over the Talbragar River, in the biggest flood on record.
While Dubbo slept on the night of February 25, water crept into town, peaking at 12.67 metres by the next day and flooding large amounts of the town, including the main business district.
This flood was also unusual because so much rain fell on the Talbragar, it formed a dam which flooded back up the Macquarie River.
Mr O'Sullivan said every house on the street where he lived in North Dubbo was flooded up to the windowsills, but his family was lucky - their house only flooded up to the skirting boards.
"The water always used to come up to the corner of where I lived and this particular night we'd gone to bed as normal," he told the Daily Liberal.
"The next thing, the back door was knocked pretty heavily and we were dragged into the back paddocks and taken up to the showground and we stayed there for a week."
Mr O'Sullivan doesn't feel traumatised by this memory - it is part of the experience of growing up in Dubbo.
The community stalwart made a name for himself playing for Dubbo CYMS Rugby League Football Club for 13 years.
Later, he became a coach for the reserve grade, taking them through around eight grand finals.
But it was his first job that prepared him for his football prowess, and that job was delivering the Daily Liberal - the printed version of this masthead - from a bicycle.
He delivered the paper to 125 houses every day, riding his pushbike from the bottom of Church Street up to the top of Fitzroy Street.
"I was making good money," he said.
The trouble was, he finished school at 4pm and the paper didn't come out until 5pm, and next door to the Daily Liberal office there was a corner store with a pinball machine.
"You'd be hanging around for an hour ... so a lot of the money [I earned] went into the pinball machine," he laughed.
After he retired from his newspaper delivery position, Mr O'Sullivan began riding push bikes as a sport.
"I was fortunate enough to win a state title and represent the state in the early sixties," he said. "Then I took up football."
Mr O'Sullivan's dad, Daniel O'Sullivan, who had been a strapper for CYMS between 1964 and 1968 when he became team president, "put CYMS on the map".
Mr O'Sullivan's dad had been one of the fellows responsible for bringing to Dubbo Ken McMullen, who played Rugby Union for Australia.
Mr McMullen was Mr O'Sullivan's coach and also one of his big inspirations in life.
Dubbo is good to those who "have a go" and Mr O'Sullivan couldn't think of anywhere he'd rather be - and he's been plenty of places.
He had a go at a lot of things during his career, including delivering ice creams, running a motel, selling chemicals, being a bookmaker, and running the corner store.
He and his wife, Juliette O'Sullivan, were the first to move into Kintyre Lodge when it opened.
The couple have watched Dubbo grow over the years, from a small town to a major bush city.
"You drive around, you can see buildings going up everywhere," Mr O'Sullivan said. "It's just grown and grown and grown."
But one thing has remained all these years.
"Everyone looks after each other."
Bryan O'Sullivan's story is part of a Daily Liberal series on older Dubbo residents sharing their precious memories of childhood and growing up in the country.
