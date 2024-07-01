'Common sense prevails' after prolonged debate on north-west subdivision

A 35-lot subdivision will go ahead in the city's north-west despite concerns of a protected species living in the area.
A development application was submitted to Dubbo Regional Council for a 35 lot subdivision at 4L Camp Road. The allotments would range in size from two hectares to 6.81 hectares.
The development was approved, however there has been ongoing debate about the proposed work due to the presence of a squirrel glider seen in 2018.
Under the NSW government's Biodiversity Offset Scheme, the presence of a squirrel glider means the proponent needs to pay biodiversity credits before the work can go ahead. It equates to $59,000.
After more than 30 minutes of debate at the June ordinary council meeting it was decided to retire the biodiversity credits and let the development proceed.
Councillor Jess Gough said if there was even a "skerrick of evidence" the council was protecting an endangered species the development should be stopped.
"But that's not the case here. We're saying if you pay 'x' amount of money you can still develop. So common sense prevails in our housing crisis to let this development go through," she said.
Councillor Lewis Burns said he believed the squirrel glider would have moved away from the area.
"I'm pretty sure squirrel gliders would have been right here where we're sitting at some point but development keeps happening and they move away," he said.
But council environmental systems planner Lynton Auld said there had not been significant development on the site since the squirrel glider was seen in 2018. The nearby Morris Park Speedway was already there, he said.
However, Mr Auld said the subdivision had been well-designed to minimise impact on the environment and the majority of bushland would remain.
The woods between the speedway and the development were being retained, and the clearing needed for roads, pipes and infrastructure was "relatively small", Mr Auld said.
But despite council chief executive officer Murray Wood's warning retiring the biodiversity credits could cause the council to be "the focus of attention" for the NSW Environment and Heritage, the councillors voted for them to be removed from the development conditions.
