'It's something we will be able to look back on': Family connection runs strong with Macquarie

At the start of the year rugby league was the last thing on Harry Kempston's mind.
A busy life away from rugby league has kept Kempston away from footy with work, family and house renovations all taking up his time.
However, he's confident he can help the Raiders make a run towards the finals after playing his first game of the season on Sunday.
"Family, work and renovating my house has taken a big part of my life up but I think I can squeeze in a few games to finish the year," he said.
As Macquarie's season unfolded, the Dubbo CYMS and Wellington halfback got the itch to play again at the Raiders and alongside his two brothers.
Hoping to play alongside his brothers, Jack and Charlie, the middle Kempston brother got his wish against Hawks.
"It was nice, obviously I haven't played all year but the opportunity came up to have a game and it is special," the returning playmaker said of Sunday's match.
"It's something we will be able to look back on one day."
Kempston's thoughts were echoed by his younger brother, Charlie who scored a hat-trick on Sunday.
"It was good, it was first game all year and he went good the big fella," the youngest Kempston said.
"It's heaps good, you can't ask for anything better really."
Lining up at five-eighth against Orange Hawks, Kempston's kicking game was rusty early before setting up a pair of tries in the second half with cross-field bombs.
While it may have taken some time for him to get going again, the playmaker was pretty happy with how things went.
"It was good, it was a pretty good hit-out," he said.
"My legs were struggling heading into half-time but we came out in the second half and stuck to our structures."
The victory for Macquarie is a crucial one in the context of their season, with the race for spots in the finals beginning to heat up.
Macquarie sit seventh on the ladder after nine matches, just a single point behind the Forbes Magpies.
The Raiders will have a bye this weekend before hosting Forbes on July 11.
