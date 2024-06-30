Council decides rates increase

The increase to your rates, water and rubbish has been locked in by Dubbo Regional Council.
While all eyes were on the saleyards decision at the recent council meeting, the councillors were also making an important decision on the 2024/25 budget. Want to know how much your rates and charges will be increased by? Read the story here.
Meanwhile, a man who fatally bashed an "innocent, unsuspecting" retiree after wrongly suspecting he was a pedophile has been jailed for at least six years. Anthony Davies, 36, was in April found guilty of the manslaughter of Kenneth Campbell, 74, in Parkes in the early hours of May 6, 2020.
A Wellington farmer has wished those in Oberon "all the luck" in their wind farm fight.
And in sport, the Dubbo Rhinos have recorded one of the biggest wins ever, defeating CSU Bathurst 84-0 in the New Holland Cup.
Have a good day!
Orlander Ruming
Deputy editor
