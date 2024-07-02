Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

SNAPPED: Photos from ladies day, the winter markets and more

BS
Orlander Ruming
By Belinda Soole, and Orlander Ruming
Updated July 2 2024 - 10:07am, first published 10:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It may have been a cold and drizzly day on Sunday but that didn't keep away the crowd from the Lazy River Estate Winter Markets and Wedding Open Day.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Belinda Soole

Orlander Ruming

Orlander Ruming

Deputy editor

Deputy editor at the Daily Liberal, covering council, politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.