SNAPPED: Photos from ladies day, the winter markets and more

It may have been a cold and drizzly day on Sunday but that didn't keep away the crowd from the Lazy River Estate Winter Markets and Wedding Open Day.
The markets included a range of things to buy, food to try and plenty of information for engaged couples.
Daily Liberal photographer Belinda Soole was also at the Macquarie Raidettes' inaugural ladies day. You can read all about it here.
We also have photos from earlier in the week at the Orana and Western NSW Early Childhood Education Careers Forum which was held at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre.
Did we snap your picture out and about this weekend?
If you would like to buy any of these pictures contact our syndication team by phone on (02) 4979 5382 or email on syndication@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.