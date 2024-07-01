Economy suffering as residents fight for 'vital' bridge to be replaced

A replacement for a "vital piece of infrastructure" will be investigated after more than 180 people signed a petition calling for immediate action.
The Scabbing Flat Bridge on Arthurville Road, four kilometres outside of Geurie, has been deteriorating.
In November, Transport for NSW placed a 16 tonne load limit on the bridge so work to improve the structure should be undertaken.
But local residents are calling for more to be done.
More than 180 people signed an online petition to have the bridge replaced.
"The bridge has been neglected for too long, and immediate action is necessary to prevent potential accidents and ensure the safety of our community members," the online version states.
"By replacing Scabbing Flat Bridge we can improve transportation efficiency and enhance overall public safety."
Dubbo Regional Council has agreed to undertake a feasibility study for a new bridge across the Macquarie River at Geurie.
Speaking at the June ordinary council meeting on Thursday, June 27, Owen Johns said Scabbing Flat Bridge, which was built in 1910, would have been seen as a visionary project at the time.
But fast-forward to 2024, the local heritage listed asset was too narrow for a lot of modern farm machinery and earth moving equipment, and was not capable of carrying heavy loads like B-doubles.
"It is definitely time to update the vision for what is required of a new Scabbing Flat Bridge," he said.
"Until the load limit is removed there are concerns for safety, logistics and additional costs as heavy vehicle transport vehicles have to use alternate routes."
Mr Johns said it was a "vital piece of infrastructure that needed to be replaced".
The bridge is local heritage listed and is expected to be state heritage listed within 12 months.
Michelle Tompkins said they want the bridge to be repaired for its historical value, however a replacement was needed to cater for "current and future heavy vehicle requirements".
She estimates a new bridge to be between $25 and $30 million. However, Ms Tompkins said she would lobby the state and federal governments to get the funding required.
Deputy mayor Richard Ivey said the bridge was an important link for residents and the commercial business in the area.
"Having a single lane bridge which is not capable of carrying today's agricultural equipment and certainly not capable in its present form of carrying agricultural produce means that the area is suffering economically," he said.
Cr Ivey said a business case would provide a very good basis for the council to start to put pressure on the relevant authorities to fund the "important piece of infrastructure".
