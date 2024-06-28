Heavy ban a blow for Raiders as some of PMP's biggest names are sidelined

Macquarie's Peter McDonald Premiership finals hopes have taken a huge hit after captain-coach Jack Kavanagh was suspended for five games during a busy week at the Peter McDonald Premiership judiciary.
Kavanagh was hit with the heavy ban for a high shot on Wellington halfback Rylee Blackhall during his side's loss on Sunday, June 23.
The result left Macquarie in seventh spot on the ladder.
The captain-coach was one of two Raiders at the judiciary this week, with fellow forward Johnny Mafiti receiving a two-week ban after being put on report for a crusher tackle in the Wellington game.
Western Rams prop Kavanagh wasn't the only star name among the total of seven players suspended this week.
Mudgee player-coach Clay Priest who, like Kavanagh, is no stranger to the judiciary, has also received a ban.
Priest will miss two games after taking the early guilty plea after receiving a grade one striking charge following last weekend's win over Bathurst St Pat's.
Priest will miss Sunday's trip to Forbes as well as a home clash with Bathurst Panthers.
The former NRL player missed his Dragons' grand final appearances the past two seasons due to suspension.
Dubbo CYMS' leading duo Alex Bonham and Jeremy Thurston have also been sidelined after incidents in last weekend's win over Parkes.
Thurston will miss two games after taking the early guilty plea for a grade two careless high shot while Bonham is unavailable for the trip to Lithgow on Sunday, June 30, following a grade one striking charge.
Bonham and Parkes' Jake Dooley were sent off late in last weekend's match following a brief skirmish and both players copped a one-week ban.
Dooley misses the fourth-placed Spacemen's important trip to third-placed Bathurst Panthers.
Panthers centre Jackson Vallis was the other player suspended this week.
Vallis was sent off in last weekend's win over Orange Hawks and he will miss two weeks after taking the early guilty plea following a grade one striking charge.
Kavanagh's suspension was the biggest of the bunch and it came after the Raiders unsuccessfully attempted to downgrade his grade two careless high tackle charge.
Kavanagh will miss the round 10 home meeting with Orange Hawks on Sunday, June 30 and a home clash with Forbes seven days later as well a trip to Nyngan, the derby clash with Dubbo CYMS and a trip to Bathurst St Pat's.
Pending an appeal from the Raiders, the representative prop is down to return in the final round of the regular season when Macquarie hosts Parkes.
The Raiders are currently seventh on the PMP ladder and recently lost EJ Fernando to a season-ending knee injury while Filisione Pauta is also facing an extended period on the sideline due to a finger injury.
