'Profound' loneliness due to NDIS delays

People in rural and regional areas like Dubbo are experiencing "profound" loneliness due to long delays accessing specialists and the NDIS. Read Stephanie Gardiner's full story here.
In happier news, firm friendships have been established between Skillset Senior College students and the residents of the Masonic Retirement Village. It's a highlight for the residents every week when the students come to visit.
This weekend the Macquarie Raidettes will hold their inaugural ladies day. But it's some of their work off-field that's really having an impact. Nick Guthrie has written about their donation to a local domestic violence service.
And Dubbo has won the Dubbo vs Orange round of the Astley Cup. Go the Black and Red Army! Take a look at all Tom Barber's photos from Friday's events.
Have a good weekend!
Orlander Ruming
Deputy editor
