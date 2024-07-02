'Growing community': Pakistani club helps kids tackle language barrier

Sana Afaq's young children speak three languages at home but when they enter the classroom, they don't engage as much as some of the other kids.
This is one of the reasons Ms Afaq and her fellow community member Zara Latif have started a new group called Creative Expressions Club to help children socialise.
There are now more than 100 Pakistani families living in Dubbo and Ms Afaq said, apart from their Muslim Eid religious celebrations, they don't have many platforms to get together.
The new group is designed to help children aged four to 11 "discover, learn and believe" - but it's not just for children, it's also for their parents.
"The primary goal is for kids to connect with their cultural heritage, their roots, giving them more of a strong sense of cultural identity," Ms Afaq told the Daily Liberal.
"Our community is growing in Dubbo at a good rate ... but we don't have somewhere regularly to meet up."
Ms Afaq wants her children, who are aged 11, 9 and 2, to learn about their Pakistani heritage, of which she said they know very little, having been born in Australia.
She also wants them to become more confident with other children and families of all cultures.
"My son was not very confident in school initially because of the language barrier. He was having a bit of difficulty talking to people ..." Ms Afaq said.
"I have already faced that, and I tried to bridge that gap, and now I'm pushing my kids to do it."
Zara Latif, group co-facilitator, said she hoped the meet-ups would encourage other cultures to join in, including Indian and Bangladeshi.
"I've been living in Dubbo five years and I've seen a huge gap between the Pakistani community and other communities," Ms Latif said.
During the meet-ups, children are encouraged to speak about themselves to the group, and learn about others. They have the chance to do arts and crafts, and play. In the future, cooking and getting outdoors could be on the agenda. An idea has been floated about a fortnightly tennis match for the adults.
Ms Latif said connection makes strong communities and urged families to get involved.
"We promise you a healthy environment for your kids where they can have a safe space," she said.
"I really want to welcome parents to bring more ideas in which we can run this group. I want to encourage having volunteers from all over society to share their ideas."
The group has gained the backing of the Orana Residents of Indian Sub-Continental Heritage (ORISCON), and is held in the Oriscon Hall every fortnight on Saturdays, from 2pm to 4pm. For more information, send a message via WhatsApp to 0413 190 383 or 0455 308 716.
