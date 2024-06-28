Late signings (or lack of) dominate conversation

It's reporter Nick Guthrie here to bring you all that's happening in footy around the region.
In the Peter McDonald Premiership, there's been plenty of chat about signings in the past week.
The deadline for signings for this season is June 30 and we've already seen a few deals locked in and heard rumours about a number of others.
We mentioned Jake Dooley heading home to Parkes last week and it wasn't the dream return he'd hoped as he was sent-off for fighting late on in a Spacemen loss.
Kiyan Shaw and Preston Simpson will hope for a better result when they run out for Orange CYMS for the first time this Sunday.
The pair played together for Wellington in 2023, before making the move to Macquarie this year, only to move on again mid-season.
Shaw has already said he's feeling a little nervous as CYMS coincidentally takes on his former team Wellington at Wade Park.
Dubbo CYMS had been linked with a move for former Western Ram and current Kurri Kurri star Jesse Wighton but it won't be happening from all reports. We'd also heard a stack of rumours of major signings elsewhere in the competition but it's gone a little quiet. We'll be sure to bring you the news if any deal is locked in though.
Elsewhere, we also revealed the leading best and fairest contenders for 2024.
Reigning Group 11 player of the year Jake Betts tops the table and last season's Group 11 player of the year Jack Buchanan - now at Orange CYMS - is second.
There are still plenty of points on offer but given Betts' importance to his Bathurst Panthers he's a hot favourite to collect the top honour.
Don't forget, if you want to keep up with the PMP news and get live updates during the weekend's games, the Western Insiders is for you. It's our Whatsapp channel and you can find the link and details in the story below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.