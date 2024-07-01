John wanted to learn more life skills at school, now he plans to teach them

When John Toohey was in high school, a teacher shortage meant history and geography weren't taught for an entire term.
The students had to go outside into the playground on minimal supervision instead.
Now, Mr Toohey, 20, is studying to become a teacher and he plans to stay in Dubbo where he can make a difference.
Mr Toohey, who is in his second year of a four-year Bachelor of Education (Technology and Applied Studies) degree, is studying from his family's farm outside Dubbo, via distance education through Charles Sturt University in Wagga Wagga.
He said he planned to remain in the Dubbo area when he obtained his degree - and he hoped other students studying to become teachers would consider coming to the region to help solve the qualification shortage.
"The cost-of-living is a lot cheaper out here than in Sydney, and you get a much better sense of community," Mr Toohey told the Daily Liberal.
Fuelling Mr Toohey's fire to teach others was an experience in Year 10 when he was part of the student representative council, and he organised a life skills day.
"I thought that was something that seems to be missed out a lot," Mr Toohey said.
While he thought a lot of the Department of Education's focus was on teaching children content, he had a passion for teaching skills for life.
"All my favourite teachers were the ones that spoke to us about their lives and how the world works a little bit more, and teaching us some of those essential skills to navigate the world later on in life," he said.
"All you ever hear from kids is, why are we learning this? What's the point in this? And I think a lot of the time there's not enough time taken to explain what the application of something is."
When Mr Toohey becomes a qualified teacher in 2026, he will be teaching at a high school in maths, and metal and wood work.
He anticipates the main challenges will be navigating teacher burnout and working with children with behavioural challenges.
"From what I'm reading from teachers online about teaching, there's a lot of pressure and burnout, and also how do you discipline kids in this day and age?" he said.
"It's becoming increasingly difficult to actually address the issues because if you're not getting support at home, then there's only so much you can do in a classroom to teach kids how to behave appropriately in schools and as an active member of society."
While most of the degree is being completed online, Mr Toohey was also required to travel for intensive learning sessions, incurring extra living and travel expenses.
"Thankfully, I was lucky enough to secure a scholarship to help with this cost and allow me to focus on my studies rather than stressing about how I would afford it," Mr Toohey said.
Mr Toohey's received an Intensive School Equity Grant to study away from campus, which provides recipients with the equivalent of $150 per day in a one-off payment of $1,500.
The scholarship provides financial assistance to students attending a compulsory intensive school at the Albury, Bathurst, Orange, Port Macquarie or Wagga Wagga campuses.
