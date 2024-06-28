All the photos from day two of the Astley Cup at Dubbo

Dubbo College's 2024 Astley Cup fate is in its own hands after defeating Orange High School.
After two days of sporting action, Dubbo came away winners in the tie, defeating Orange High 11-5 to set up a thrilling finale against Bathurst.
Things were tense at Apex Oval heading into the final match of the meeting, the girl's soccer and the two schools couldn't be split as full-time was blown with the score 1-all.
Dubbo College's Zara Wallbridge scored the lone goal for her side and the hard-working captain felt they put together a strong performance.
"It's a good feeling when you score and the team did really well, we didn't get the win but a draw is good," she said.
The new-look points system means if Dubbo are to defeat Bathurst next week then they will be the winners of the Astley Cup.
Should they lose, then a points count back will take place.
With every point now vital, Wallbridge said it's the next best thing after a victory.
"It was good, we wanted to win but a draw is still pretty good," she said.
"It's nice to head to Bathurst with that extra point.
"I think having that draw today will give us confidence heading to Bathurst next week and we should be able to get the job done."
Earlier in the day, Orange High School had a 2-1 win in the boy's soccer adding their girl's hockey win in the morning.
Dubbo's tie against Bathurst will take place on July 3 and 4.
