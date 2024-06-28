How this unbeaten league tag team is helping create change in the community

The Macquarie Raidettes have been one of the region's most impressive footy teams this season, but it's their work off the field which could have the biggest impact.
Having been beaten by Bathurst St Pat's in last season's grand final, the Raidettes have come out firing in 2024 and sit unbeaten at the top of the ladder after eight rounds.
But the team has made an effort to be about more than footy, and earlier in the season they delivered dignity bags to The Orchard, which will be a safe haven for women and children escaping domestic violence when it opens in the near future.
The donation is especially meaningful to Alissa West, who is not only a volunteer with Macquarie and a Raidettes' trainer, but also a domestic violence specialist with the Women's Domestic Violence Court Advocacy Service.
"It is heartwarming to see our Raidettes come together to support a cause that makes a real difference in the lives of women and children in our community," she said.
"Knowing that their actions can bring comfort and relief to those in difficult situations fills me with immense pride and reinforces the importance of community involvement."
One of the reasons Macquarie decided to make the donation was to help their players realise how lucky they are and to understand what many others in the region are going through.
That was important for West, who said there are still so many people who don't understand the impact of domestic violence.
According to the Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOCSAR), domestic and non-domestic violence related assaults rose by 16.5 and 18.5 per cent respectively in the in the Far West and Orana region during the past five years.
"Many people may not fully understand the extent of the issue or the challenges faced by those affected," West said.
"Initiatives like this not only provide immediate support to those in need but also help raise awareness and educate the community.
"By understanding the severity of domestic violence in the Dubbo region, more people can be encouraged to take action, support victims, and work towards creating a safer environment for everyone."
The dignity bags will provide basic necessities and comfort items that help create "a sense of normalcy to those fleeing domestic violence".
The bags contain necessary items which can significantly improve the quality of life for women and children who often arrive at locations like The Orchard with nothing but the clothes on their back.
"They go towards providing basic necessities and comfort items that help restore dignity and a sense of normalcy to those fleeing domestic violence," West said.
The Orchard Dubbo is expected to open in the coming months and is expected to have a "significant impact" on the community.
It will be about much more than just providing somewhere to stay, as comprehensive support services are also offered.
They include counselling, legal assistance, and programs aimed at helping the women and children in need rebuild their lives.
"The Orchard will be a critical resource in breaking the cycle of violence and fostering a safer, more supportive community. We are so excited," West said.
The Raidettes announced the donation this week, to coincide with the club's inaugural ladies day.
The event will be held at Apex Oval on Sunday, June 30, as Macquarie does battle with Orange Hawks.
The Raidettes will aim to keep their unbeaten record intact when they take on Hawks from 10.30am, while the first grade match is scheduled to start at 2pm.
