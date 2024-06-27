All the photos from day one of the Astley Cup at Dubbo

Dubbo College is within reach of victory over Orange High after a dominant opening day of Astley Cup action.
The hosts won each of the four sports on Thursday, June 27, with a convincing netball victory one of the many highlights.
Given the new point-scoring system, Dubbo holds an 8-0 overall lead after also claiming victory in the boys' basketball, tennis and athletics.
Hockey, rugby league and boys' and girls' soccer will be played on Friday.
Dubbo needs an overall win to keep their hopes of 2024 glory alive after Orange scored a big win over Bathurst in their respective tie earlier this month.
Daily Liberal photographer Belinda Soole was kept busy on Thursday, as she attended each of the four sports on offer.
From action on the field and court through to the faces in the crowd, Belinda caught it all.
