There's millions waiting to be claimed

There's more than $2 million in unclaimed money in our region! That sure is a lot, especially at a time when the cost of living is biting. In Dubbo alone there's $665,000. Some of that could belong to you!
Ciara Bastow has written a great story about a unique initiative between local schools and the police. It's leading to better attendance at school and more respect for the local cops.
Speaking of, did you see Tom Barber's wrap up of the three-day police blitz across Dubbo? There were 28 people changed with almost 50 offences. The full story is here.
And if you're looking for a reason to dress up in some of your finest gear and have a night on the town, the Catholic Ball is back. It's been 11 years since the event was held. Don't worry, it's open to everyone, not just Catholics. You can read all about it.
And Dubbo is SMASHING it in the Astley Cup! Go the Black and Red Army! Check out the photos and Nick Guthrie's coverage.
Our Astley Cup coverage will continue today.
Orlander Ruming
Deputy editor
