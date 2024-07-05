How a day at the dogs led to a decision about the city's biggest pub

Business owners Kristy and Steve Canham went to Dawson Park to watch greyhounds on a rare day off, hoping to have a few beers and lose a bit of money.
Instead, they walked out with a plan to buy one of Dubbo's biggest pubs.
The pair have added to their growing portfolio of businesses on July 1 when they take over ownership of the Amaroo Hotel.
"We are definitely excited, we've run businesses before," Mr Canham said.
"We've run two pubs and a cafe. We had a few beers at the dogs one day with 'Kemo' and Di (Michael and Di Kempston).
"One thing led to another and we walked out of the dogs losers but gained the Amaroo."
Michael and Di Kempston have owned the popular hotel for 16 years but will now step away from the business.
"They are excited, he told us that he needed a freshen-up," Mrs Canham said.
"He and his family have done well but we are excited to take it on with our family."
The incoming owners will take control of the popular nightclub, iconic bistro, the ever-packed cougar bar as well as the accommodation upstairs.
"That's how we are looking at as four businesses in one," Mr Canham said.
"You've got your nightclub, the cougar bar as they call it, the pokies and the accommodation. It's a big challenge."
The pair already own pubs at Geurie and Wongarbon, last year they also purchased the Grapevine Cafe located just around the corner from the Amaroo.
A chef by trade, it's going to be somewhat of a familiar feeling for Mrs Canham when she walks back in for her first day on the job.
"The bistro is what I'm most excited about, I've been a chef there before and it's got a lot of potential," Mrs Canham said.
The couple confirmed some of the changes will include a new logo and bistro menu while the beer garden will return to its namesake.
The pair are also open to any inquiries about purchasing The Mitchell Inn at Geurie.
