Baker, big men and blistering start launches cup campaign in style

One of the things which attracted Jace Baker to Dubbo College the most was the chance to further his sporting career and take part in the Astley Cup.
He got to experience the best of the time-honoured school competition on Thursday when he led Dubbo to a strong basketball win over Orange High.
Basketball was first-up in the tie and the victory was a perfect start given Dubbo needs an overall win across the two days after Orange crushed Bathurst earlier this month.
The 64-47 basketball victory was a dream Astley Cup debut for Baker, as the former Gilgandra High student drained threes and set things up for dominant big men Charlie Pollock and Tyson Salt.
"This is my first time here (in Astley Cup) and it's a good atmosphere," Baker said, the big home crowd having loved the early success.
"It's one of the main things I came over for, Astley Cup and sport."
Also a talented rugby league player who represented the Western Rams this year, Baker set the tone early in Thursday's basketball match.
The hosts won the tip-off and Baker found Dean Carr, who nailed the first shot of the game.
It was a sign of things to come as Dubbo College dominated the first quarter and led 21-3 at one point before controlling things at 41-23 at half-time.
"We shut them down early and they did pick up in the second half so we had to work on that but it was good to start fast," Baker said.
The visitors showed plenty of determination in the second half and it appeared a stunning comeback was briefly on the cards as Azariah Ah-See drove Orange forward, but Dubbo rallied and went on to score a 17-point victory.
Pollock was one of the other standouts for Dubbo, with his size and presence in the paint difficult for Orange to deal with.
"It's good to see those big boys get up. That's what we were aiming for," Baker said, before speaking about his own performance and shooting from distance.
"It's just always about confidence. If you don't have confidence your game won't be the game so you just work on that and you've got to fix any errors."
Orange coach Linda Philpott said the first-quarter was the obvious problem for her side but was proud of the fighting effort shown locate in the match.
"They did come back and fought really hard. They actually started to listen and I'm really proud of them," she said.
While disappointed by the result, Philpott was loving the chance to again be a part of the Astley Cup, which is now celebrating a 101 years of competition.
"I love Astley Cup, I really do," she said.
"I've been a part of it for a fair few years now and the camaraderie and the coming together and playing Dubbo and Bathurst. Yes, ut's competitive but there's great sportsmanship and I just love being part of it."
The basketball was part of a perfect start for Dubbo College as it also defeated Orange in the netball.
Tennis and athletics were scheduled for Thursday afternoon while hockey, rugby league and boys' and girls' soccer will be played on Friday.
"We are very excited," Philpott said of the prospect of downing Dubbo and claiming Astley Cup glory for 2024.
"We're just going to play our hearts out and let's hope that we can just come home with a win again."
