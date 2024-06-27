Mass arrests, drugs and weapons seized as police hold massive blitz across city

A three-day police operation across Dubbo which led to 28 arrests has been labelled a success by one of the state's top cops.
More than 90 police officers from the State Crime Command's squads descended on Dubbo to target, disrupt, and prevent localised crime.
A total of 28 people were charged as part of the operation - which ran from Tuesday, June 25 to Thursday, June 27 - with a combined 48 offences. They include drug supply, domestic violence, and traffic offences.
Officers conducted 15 firearm prohibition order compliance checks, 10 firearm inspections and issued 10 money mule notifications.
Traffic and Highway Patrol officers also issued 180 traffic infringements, six defect notices and conducted over 300 random breath tests and 150 random drug tests.
But there could be more to come.
Detective Superintendent Jason Box, Commander of State Crime Command's Criminal Groups Squad said they intend to return.
"It will be ongoing across regional NSW, dates will be determined but most definitely [we will be back]," he said.
Commander of Orana Mid-Western Police District Superintendent Timothy Chinn said it was a "very big success".
Superintendent Chinn said the city was not targeted specifically.
"The operations run around the state at various times and it was Dubbo's time to have this operation run," he said.
About 7.30am on Tuesday, June 27, operation detectives - with assistance from State Crime Command's Raptor Squad - executed a search warrant at a home on Armstrong Crescent, Dubbo.
During the search, detectives allegedly located and seized over $44,000 cash, 52 MDMA tablets, cocaine, methylamphetamine and cannabis. The estimated potential street value of all drugs seized was over $30,000.
The occupants, a 33-year-old man and 27-year-old woman, were both arrested and taken to Dubbo Police Station where they were both charged with supply prohibited drug, owner/occupier knowingly allow use as drug premises and deal with property proceeds of crime.
Detective Superintendent Box said police were not surprised by their findings.
"Not particularly, I think the drugs are prevalent not just in the metro (areas) but the regional areas in terms of the operations that were conducted," he said.
They both appeared before Dubbo Local Court, where they were granted strict conditional bail to appear before the same court on Wednesday, July 3.
About 1.30pm on Tuesday, June 25, operation detectives arrested a 35-year-old man at a hotel car park on Brisbane Street.
During the arrest detectives allegedly located eight small bags of cocaine and over $2000 cash in the man's possession.
He was taken to Dubbo Police Station and detectives subsequently executed a search warrant at a Dubbo home about 1.45pm. During the search an additional $3,000 cash and cocaine was located.
All items have been seized for forensic examination.
Detectives charged the man with five counts of supply prohibited drug, supply prohibited drug on an ongoing basis and deal with property proceeds of crime.
The 35-year-old appeared before Parramatta Local Court on Wednesday, June 26, where he was granted conditional bail to appear at Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, July 17.
Just after 8am on Wednesday, June 26, operation detectives executed an FPO at a home on Topaz Avenue. No prohibited items were located; however, the occupant, a 56-year-old man, was arrested for breaching a current enforceable AVO.
He was taken to Dubbo Police Station and charged with contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO (Domestic).
The man will appear in Dubbo Local Court on Thursday, June 27.
Meanwhile, about 1.40pm on Wednesday, June 26, operation detectives executed an FPO/WPO at a home on Lancaster Park Place. During a search of the home an electronic controlled device was seized with investigations into the incident ongoing.
The operation involved the deployment of over 90 officers from State Crime Command's squads - together with the NSW Crime Commission - who have travelled to Dubbo to work in collaboration with Orana Mid-Western Police District and specialised resources, including Traffic & Highway Patrol, Domestic and Family Violence Registry (DFVR), and Firearms Registry.
