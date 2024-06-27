Decision made on future of the saleyards after passionate debate

Dubbo Regional Council has decided to retain ownership of the saleyards.
The decision was made at the June ordinary council meeting on Thursday night after passionate speeches by both local producers and the councillors.
However, changes will be made in the way it's run to ensure the council meets its legal obligations.
The public gallery at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre was flooded with hundreds of people eagerly anticipating the outcome of the councillors' vote.
Three people spoke on the issue, including Dubbo Stock and Station Agent president Martin Simmons.
Mr Simmons said the decision was the biggest the councillors would ever make.
He urged the council not to sell the facility but to work with the DSSA on a modified status quo.
He said he looked forward to working with the council going forward and the "positive outcomes in the future".
His speech was met with loud clapping and cheers, leading to Cr Dickerson threatening to remove all of the members of the public from the building.
When it came to the debate by the councillors, councillor Jess Gough was the first to say she wanted to keep the saleyards in the council's hands.
"I'm very concerned about the kick-on effect if it was outsourced... I've taken everything into consideration and I really think we should keep it in house," she said.
Councillor Shibli Chowdhury said the councillors needed to listen to the community.
Councillor Josh Black said privatisation didn't serve the next interests of the community. He reiterated how he had been against the EOI process since it was first raised at the council meeting in March.
But councillor Damien Mahon said the process allowed the council to "look under every stone" and they now knew the perceived value of the saleyards.
Deputy mayor Richard Ivey agreed, He said it was "absolutely vital" to review the facility and there were "obviously problems".
He pointed to the legal advice that was received by the council which said the running of the facility needed to change. He also highlighted the money the saleyards was costing the ratepayers.
Cr Ivey said while there were people who contacted him against selling the facility, there were also residents who said the livestock market needed to be changed.
He said he found it "very upsetting" that the council was criticised for doing its job by going through the EOI process.
Councillor Lewis Burns said he was torn between leasing and retaining the facility, but he voted with his fellow councillors to keep it in the council's hands.
Councillor Matt Wright said the best value for the ratepayers did seem to be the lease option.
In the end, there was a clear majority in favour of keeping the facility in with the council.
In March, the council decided to undergo an expression of interest process to sell or lease the Dubbo Regional Livestock Market.
At the time, Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson said the council did not want the saleyards to close, they just wanted to see if there were other parties who would be better equipped to run the facility.
The decision was severely criticised by the Dubbo Stock and Station Agents. Mr Simmons said all of Dubbo prospered from the agricultural industry and privatisation of the facility could lead to a hike in fees and therefore, a decline in livestock.
The council report on the future of the saleyards states changes were needed at the facility because the council currently has risks under the Competition and Consumer Act 2002 in its current operating model as owner and part operator.
The issue stems from the council not having the ability to allow another party to sell as a sales agent on sale days.
"Under the current status quo operating model the Dubbo Stock and Station Agents is the only way any agent can participate in the sale days at a council-owned and therefore public markets," the report states.
While the councillors' vote was made public, the expressions of interest submitted to the council will remain confidential.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.