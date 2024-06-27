What's on in Dubbo this weekend?

Welcome to our What's On newsletter, where we go through what's happening in Dubbo and the surrounding towns across the weekend.
What's on this weekend?
The Lazy River Winter Markets and Wedding Open Day will be on this Sunday. The event will run from 10am until 3pm, with entry costing a gold coin. There'll be a variety of stalls on offer including arts, food, homewares, produce, fashion and more.
And in sport, the Dubbo Rhinos will be hosting their Indigenous round on Saturday. They'll be celebrating their Indigenous players from the past and present. Read all about it here.
What will the weather be like?
Friday will be a sunny one with an expected top of 18 degrees. It will be followed by a rainy weekend. Up to five millimetres on Saturday and 15 on Sunday.
What else are we looking forward to?
Saturday, July 6 and Sunday, July 7 - Cut and Etched | Lino and Collage Workshop with artist Tim Winters at thee Western Plains Cultural Centre
Saturday, July 6 - Smokescreen | Coffy at the Western Plains Cultural Centre
Saturday, July 6 - Tania Kernaghan and Jason Owen - Together in Concert at the Dubbo RSL Club
Sunday, July 7 - Dubbo Classic Cars and Coffee are Victoria Park
Monday, July 8 - NAIDOC Memorial March and Family Fun Day at Victoria Park
Let us know
If you've got anything else you'd like to see in our What's On newsletter, email me at orlander.ruming@dailyliberal.com.au.
Have a good weekend!
Orlander Ruming
Deputy editor
