'I haven't really got the stature': Spacies junior speaks about horrific injury and Medal hopes

Being from a small country town, Ben Lovett knows first-hand how much impact rugby league players can make on kids.
It was a visit to his school by former NRL player Tom Symonds which sticks out most and now, the Parkes Spacemen junior is helping to inspire the next generation.
"I was lucky enough with South Cares and the NRL to get up to the North Coast a fair bit," he said.
"I remember when I was at school and Tommy Symonds came to my school, to do the same things as that is something I really enjoy. I love getting into schools and running clinics."
Lovett has been named one of the 17 finalists for the Ken Stephen Medal - Man of the Year, given to the NRL player who commits their time off the field to community projects.
Every year, each NRL club puts forward one member of their squad who they believe is worthy of winning the award with former winners such as Latrell Mitchell and Cody Walker taking home the prize in previous years.
Now, the South Sydney Rabbitohs have chosen to nominate Lovett for his work off the field, something he didn't really see coming.
"I didn't expect it all for a player like myself, I haven't really got the stature," he said.
"It's a great honour and it's something I look at as a pretty big thing because of the players who have won it in the past and those around it right now."
Lovett is going up against the likes of NRL stars Connor Watson, Reece Walsh and Nicho Hynes among others for the medal.
After making his NRL debut in 2023, the Parkes native went on to play three games in the top grade last season before fracturing his patella in Souths' NSW Cup grand final victory.
It's an injury Lovett has still yet to return from and he's still unsure when he will next play.
"I don't really know when I'm going to be back at all, it's a big waiting game and mind game," he said.
"I'm lucky enough to have these other opportunities with other things so I take it both ways.
"I can be negative and down about not playing footy but I've just got to see the bright side which is getting out into the community which I love.
"It's a win and loss but at the same time I just keep myself busy."
Partnering with the NRL and Souths Cares, Lovett had the opportunity to head to Papua New Guinea to meet fans and run clinics, an experience he got to share with teammates Alex Johnston and Sean Keppie.
"I was lucky enough to go with Alex Johnston and it's his culture so going back there with him to experience it all (was surreal)," he said.
"I was there in probably 2015 with a young achiever's team, it was a bit of a different tour to this one. It was amazing going to schools and stuff, I was lucky to go with 'AJ'.
"It was very eye-opening but also an awesome experience."
Lovett's rehabilitation is still ongoing and with his growing list of off-field commitments expanding, he still made time to witness one of the best days on the country footy calendar.
The former Parkes Spacemen was spotted at the annual long weekend game between his junior club and the Forbes Magpies.
While he may have been several hours away originally, Lovett did all he could to make it back to Jock Colley Field.
"It was a great weekend, I took one of the young blokes from Souths out with me to see what it was like," he said.
"I was doing a few things on the North Coast with the NRL and thought 'I've got to get back home'."
Voting for the Ken Stephen Medal ends on June 30.
