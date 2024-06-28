Former Cowboys to take on old club while Rams star moves position again

Young gun Harry Wald is out in one of a number of changes for Hawks. The backline has been shuffled with Wald and Brian Adam out, and Michael Latu recalled on the wing and Adam Hart moving from lock to centre. The forward pack has been bolstered by the return of Connor Vardanega at lock while Glen Maxwell is back at prop. Jy Lawrence-Lyall drops back to the bench and Mathew McKenna misses out.