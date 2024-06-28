Former Cowboys to take on old club while Rams star moves position again

Round 10
Sunday, June 30
Larkin Oval, Nyngan
Kick-off 2pm (league tag starts 10:30am)
TIGERS: 1 Charlie Wykes, 2 Matty McDougall, 3 James Tuitahi, 4 Corey Cox, 5 Cooper Ryan, 22 Jacob Neill, 7 Will Black, 8 Bill Quarmby, 9 Aidan Bermingham, 10 Vincent Leuluai, 11 Braith Boyd, 12 Rory Quarmby, 13 Jackson Cox; Bench: 14 Mitchell Williams, 15 Kyle Hall, 16 Harry Hammond, 17 Kelevi Ralulu, 18 Dane Casey. Captain-coach: James Tuitahi.
Fresh off a win last week the Tigers have made just one change to their starting side with Braith Boyd coming back into the team. Boyd's inclusion will see Corey Cox move to the centres and Cooper Ryan finds himself on the wing.
ST PAT'S: 1 Jackson Brien, 2 Matt Beattie, 3 Caleb Wardman, 4 Tye Siakisoni, 5 Dylan Branda, 6 Jack Branda, 7 Noah Griffiths, 8 Nic Booth, 9 Jack O'Neill, 16 Jake Anlezark, 11 Cooper Earsman, 12 Josh Belfanti, 13 Aaron Mawhinney; Bench: 14 Cooper Neilsen, 15 Caleb Gunning, 10 Jack Mackey, 17 Zac Merritt. Coach: Chris Osborne.
Former Western Rams representative Jackson Brien has made the move to fullback after featuring in the back-row and centres in the past two games. Jack Branda will start at five-eighth replacing Cooper Neilsen who moves to the bench.
Wade Park, Orange
Kick-off 2pm (league tag starts 10:30am)
CYMS: 1 Jesse Buchan, 2 Ethan Kennedy, 3 Preston Simpson, 4 Adam Stanford, 5 Kiyan Shaw, 6 Dylan Kelly, 7 Daniel Mortimer, 8 Jack Buchanan, 9 Pat Williams, 10 Ethan McKellar, 11 Ethan Bereyne, 12 Marcel Ikinofo, 13 Rhys Draper; Bench: 14 Will Warner, 15 Angus Thompson, 16 Anthony Redfern, 17 Mitch Collins. Captain-coach: Jack Buchanan.
There are mass changes for the powerhouse Group 10 side with new recruits Preston Simpson and Kiyan Shaw slotting straight into the starting side against their former club. Dylan Kelly will wear the number six and play in the halves. Ryan Griffin is out of this week's side after playing hooker against Lithgow seven days earlier.
WELLINGTON: 1 Mason Williams, 2 Jeffrey Lingwoodock, 3 Jordan Stanley, 4 Tyrone Tattersall, 5 Brian Baxter, 6 Jai Merritt, 7 Rylee Blackhall, 8 Mac Dutfield, 9 Richard Peckham, 10 Manassah Timu, 11 Justin Toomey-White, 12 Logan Conn, 13 Nat Lindsay; Bench: 14 Elijah Colliss, 15 Jacob Newman, 16 TBC, 17 TBC. Captain-coach: Justin Toomey-White.
Star centre Blake Ferguson has not been named for the Cowboys' trip to Orange. The former NRL star's exclusion from the side will bring Logan Conn in to start on an edge. Mason Williams will remain at fullback for a second consecutive week with Tyrone Tattersall staying in the centres.
Carrington Park, Bathurst
Kick-off 2pm (league tag starts 10:30am)
PANTHERS: TBC
PARKES: 1 Sam Dwyer, 2 Malakai Folau, 3 Tuhi Pompey, 4 Fiohira Faingaa, 5 Jacob Smede, 6 Joseph Dwyer, 7 Chad Porter, 8 Jake Hutchings, 9 Jake Porter, 10 Nikola Sovatabua, 11 Riley Scott, 12 Brandon Paige, 13 Cody Crisp; Bench: 14 TBC, 15 Isileli Matalave, 16 TBC, 17 TBC. Captain-coach: Chad Porter.
New signing Jake Dooley has not been named after being sent off last weekend for Parkes against Dubbo CYMS. Dooley started at lock against the reigning premiers but was given his marching orders after an altercation with CYMS' Alex Bonham. Cody Crisp will move to lock to replace Dooley.
Apex Oval, Dubbo
Kick-off 2:30pm (league tag starts 11am)
MACQUARIE: 1 Josateki Masibalavu, 2 Aisake Masiwala, 3 Tyson Fuller, 4 Carl Ralph, 5 Charlie Kempston, 6 Harry Kempston, 7 Jason Boney, 8 Netava Naruma, 9 Kane McDermott, 10 Alex Ronayne, 11 Jack Kempston, 12 Macauley Ryan, 13 Billy Gilbert; Bench: 14 Cameron Dennis, 15 Macauley Ryan, 16 TBC, 17 TBC. Coach: Jack Kavanagh.
The biggest news for the Raiders is the omission of captain-coach Jack Kavanagh who was suspended following last weekend's loss to Wellington. Johnny Mafiti is also missing due to a ban with Kyjuan Crawford is absent. Harry Kempston will make his return to the Macquarie outfit after being named in the halves with Jason Boney.
HAWKS: 1 Ryan Manning, 2 Michael Latu, 3 Lachlan Lawson, 4 Adam Hart, 5 Brodie Tarleton, 6 Sandon Gibbs-O'Neill, 7 Kayyden Hoad, 8 Glen Maxwell, 9 Max Wilson, 10 Nathan Potts, 11 Ethan Young, 12 Rakai Tuheke, 13 Connor Vardanega; Bench: 14 Billy Morgan, 15 Marlin Pollack, 16 Te Riri Maxwell, 17 Jy Lawrence-Lyall. Coach: Shane Rodney.
Young gun Harry Wald is out in one of a number of changes for Hawks. The backline has been shuffled with Wald and Brian Adam out, and Michael Latu recalled on the wing and Adam Hart moving from lock to centre. The forward pack has been bolstered by the return of Connor Vardanega at lock while Glen Maxwell is back at prop. Jy Lawrence-Lyall drops back to the bench and Mathew McKenna misses out.
Spooner Oval, Forbes
Kick-off 2pm (league tag starts 10:30am)
FORBES: 1 Tom Toohey, 2 Connor Greenhalgh, 3 Coopa Martin, 4 Campbell Rubie, 5 Jordan Hartwig, 6 Jack Smith, 7 Nick Greenhalgh, 8 Tom Phillips, 9 Toby Hurford, 10 Jack Hartwig, 11 Traie Merritt, 12 Ben Maguire, 13 Jake Haddrill; Bench: 14 Charlie Lennon, 15 Jake Grace, 16 David White, 17 Marty Herbert. Coach: Cameron Greenhalgh.
The Magpies have made a change to their spine after their loss last week to Nyngan as Jack Smith moves from fullback to five-eighth. Tom Toohey makes the switch to fullback for Forbes with Campbell Rubie starting in the centres.
MUDGEE: 1 Tom Lawson, 2 Ethan Pegus, 3 David West, 4 Camden Sutton, 5 Harry Hopkins, 6 Jack Littlejohn, 7 Pacey Stockton, 8 Will Stockton, 9 Jack Beasley, 10 Zac Saddler, 11 Ryan O'Connor, 12 Cody Godden, 13 Clay Priest; Bench: 14 Nathan Orr, 15 Chad Chandler, 16 Luke Moody, 17 Billy Carberry. Player-coach: Clay Priest
Tom Lawson returns at fullback after missing last weekend due to a head knock. Nathan Orr drops back to the bench because of that and Jared Robinson is the one to miss out. Clay Priest has been named to start at lock but last weekend he came off the bench with Billy Carberry in the run-on side.
Tony Luchetti Sportsground, Lithgow
Kick-off 2pm (league tag starts 10:30am)
LITHGOW: 1 Tom Large, 2 Riley Dukes, 3 Elias Dukes, 4 Lachie Thompson, 5 Aaron Kelso, 6 Jack Whittaker, 7 Eli Morris, 8 Tom Fraser, 9 Harry Bender, 10 Lachlan Large, 11 Kye Cameron, 12 Travis Dukes, 13 Luke Brown; Bench: 14 Jake Gale, 15 Hayden Rodham, 16 Kevin Large, 17 TBC. Coach: Peter Morris.
Just the one change for Lithgow, with Luke Brown returning at lock. Travis Dukes moves to the back-row and Brad Osmotherly is out. Fullback Riley Dukes has scored in each of his past four games.
CYMS: 1 Jayden Hyde, 2 Harry Ritchie, 3 Jyie Chapman, 4 Clynton Edwards, 5 Corey Drew, 6 Mitch Cleary, 7 Jordi Madden, 8 Jack Quinn, 9 Sullivan Haycock, 10 Thomas Stimpson, 11 Jaymn Cleary, 12 Billy Sing, 13 Ben Marlin; Bench: 14 Darryl Cubby, 15 James Stanley, 16 Jarrod Spicer, 17 Jackson Bayliss. Coach: Shawn Townsend.
Superstar fullback Jeremy Thurston will have the week off when the Fishies travel to Lithgow. Thurston will be replaced by youngster Jayden Hyde who has already played a handful of first grade games this season. Alex Bonham has been suspended after an altercation during last week's win.
