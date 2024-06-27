New accommodation service given the green light after six years of waiting

A development application approved in 2018 is on track to finally be constructed.
Plans for a 24-room boarding house located at 61 Darling Street were approved by council more than six years ago and now, things look to be moving forward after a construction certificate was given the all-clear.
The development will remove six trees and demolish the existing house, shed and other buildings on the current site to make way for the new accommodation.
Once finished, the new site will feature 24 boarding rooms with an onsite manager's residence and parking.
A communal lounge, laundry facility, gym and reception area are also in the plans.
Each boarding room will have its own toilet with a sink and wash basin along with a fridge, cooker and wardrobe.
All but five rooms will be on the ground floor with the others on the first floor.
There is no confirmation if the site will be privately owned or run via an organisation.
