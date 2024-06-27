A 'unique' police program puts students on the race track

Students from around the region have been given the chance to race go karts as part of a one-of-a-kind police program held in Dubbo.
The program sees six high school students selected to come and ride go karts for two hours every Wednesday at Lincoln County Raceway.
The students are selected by the schools based on good attendance, grades or behaviour.
Delroy students Alyce Noke and Lincoln Clark were both excited to get to drive around the track on Wednesday, June 26.
"It's good, it's really fun and such a good opportunity to try new things," Alyce said.
Lincoln, who has driven a go kart before, said he really enjoys karting and thinks it is a fun opportunity.
"Most people don't try hard in school and if you do you get to come out here and ride," he said.
"I believe the program should keep going forever, it should never stop because kids just try harder in school."
Alyce agreed with her peer, saying it was a "good opportunity" and "helps motivate you to do your school work".
Acting inspector of Dubbo Police Scott Heckendorf said the program - which was created by Deputy Commissioner Peter McKenna - tries to break down the barriers between the police and youth.
"It's crucial to break down the barrier between the police and youth and get them to engage with us, it also helps keep the kids out of the justice system and deters them away," he said.
Every Wednesday a different school has a turn at the go kart track where they learn how to ride the karts from Dubbo Kart Club president Frank Cross, while also interacting with different Dubbo police officers and the police youth team.
Over the four years there have been hundreds of students come through the program and the feedback the police have heard has been overwhelmingly positive.
"The children say they want to keep coming and so they start going to school and their attendance rate is high and they behave," Mr Heckendorf said.
"You see the kids in the program and they come up to you in the street and they talk to you.
"A lot of kids say they want to be police officers and they start really engaging with us."
The program which has "taken off really successfully" has seen higher attendance rates at school, grades improving and kids wanting to be at school.
"I think it's working quite well...the students can go to school and do their work and they get rewarded," he said.
Mr Cross first got approached to be part of the program four years ago by Ian Burns, who wanted to see if they would be willing to help disadvantaged kids.
This worked reasonably well until it was decided it would work better going through the schools.
"I like seeing the kids come out and do something and improve - when they first get on the track they're very tentative...but by the time they've finished they've done four or five laps and they start to get a bit faster and they have lots of fun and love it," he said.
Mr Cross, who has been involved in karting since the 90s said he believed it should be mandatory for kids to do go karting 12 months before they get their driver's licence.
"It gives you the judgement of speed and distance, so you can be judging down the straight how fast you're going, when you have to break, how to turn and handling the kart," he said.
"It's a pity not more kids do it."
