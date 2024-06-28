Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

A year on, Grafton does it again

By Michael Cowley
June 28 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A successful night at Grafton for the Ladbrokes Thunderbolt with a big crowd again on hand to see the rich feature event. Picture supplied
A successful night at Grafton for the Ladbrokes Thunderbolt with a big crowd again on hand to see the rich feature event. Picture supplied

A year ago the Grafton Greyhound Club hosted what many believed was the perfect event, the 2023 Ladbrokes Thunderbolt.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.