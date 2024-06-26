It's time to celebrate our businesses

That time of year is upon us again, the nominations are open for the Rhino awards! Ciara Bastow has spoken to the Dubbo Business Chamber about why businesses should throw their hat in the ring.
It's not every day we get to write a story about aliens. But Sarah Falson has covered the crop circle mystery in Narromine. The crop circle itself spans a massive 50 metres and is visible from space. You can read all the intriguing details here.
Meanwhile, Tom Barber has written a piece on Mitch Williams about how special the Indigenous round is in Rugby Union's New Holland Cup. It was Williams who designed this year's jersey and he said it meant the world to him to be able to do so.
And have you seen our latest arrivals? See the baby photos from June here.
Have a good day!
Orlander Ruming
Deputy editor
