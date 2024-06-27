Nude, not rude: risque art exhibition could be a first in Dubbo

Is nude, rude? Not when it's tasteful, according to the organisers of an upcoming nude art exhibition.
Fresh Arts Inc is hosting an art exhibition called Not Nude Enough and the organisers think it might be the first of its kind in Dubbo.
Lyndal McRae, exhibition coordinator, said the exhibition had been six months in the making, and will feature art works of different mediums, all showing the human form.
The name of the exhibition came from a member's painting of a man wearing pants which was reportedly "not nude enough".
A percentage of proceeds from the exhibition will be donated to the Western Cancer Centre Foundation.
"We don't know of a nude exhibition that's ever happened [in Dubbo]," Ms McRae said.
"We are saying it's nude, not rude."
She said the key to making it tasteful was not to cross the line between what people would consider acceptable and not acceptable.
There will be over 100 pieces displayed at the exhibition venue, The Establishment Bar Dubbo - rendering the exhibition suitable for people aged 18 and over.
The artworks will come in a variety of sizes, including miniature pieces and many will be for sale.
Jayne Hutty, Fresh Arts Inc committee member, described the exhibition as "very modest and demure".
There will be a wall of miniature nudes, eight inches by eight inches, donated by committee members and on sale for $50 - with funds going entirely to the cancer centre.
Ms Hutty said buyers wouldn't know who had painted the miniature nude, what the piece was called or who was the subject until they purchased the artwork and were allowed to see the back of it.
She said another surprise was there would be "wild cards" among the wall, created by local artists who are very well-established.
"It will be really fun when people look at the wall - they won't know who's done it," she said.
The Not Nude Enough art exhibition will be on display during evenings at The Establishment Bar from Wednesday, July 3 until Saturday, July 6. There will also be a semi-nude drawing workshop.
Find out more and book the workshop through The Establishment Bar Dubbo's social media pages.
