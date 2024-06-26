How the Lions' strong return to regional scene is boosting the local game

Just making a return to Premier League Hockey was a huge achievement for the Dubbo Lions, but it's quickly become clear a dream title is not out of the question in their comeback campaign.
Having not been a part of the Central West's premier competition since 2016, Dubbo's men's side has made a strong start to the 2024 season.
After the first three gala rounds, the Lions have won three of five matches to sit second overall.
Stuart McKenzie was part of the 2016 team and is back this season as captain. He's been proud to fly the flag from Dubbo and is pleased with what the new-look team has been able to achieve so far.
"Comparing the Dubbo team now to previous teams, I think we've probably got a better chance this year," he said.
"That's the nature of the competition, too. Some of the really strong sides like Bathurst St Pat's and Lithgow Panthers aren't there anymore so that makes life easier as well, but we've got the potential to perform and in the games we've won so far we've been able to do that."
The men's competition changed this season and rather than home-and-away matches being played every weekend, eight gala day-style rounds involving all five teams are scheduled throughout winter.
The latest was held at Bathurst on Saturday, June 22 and the Lions defeated Bathurst United 3-1 and lost to Lithgow Storm 4-3.
"Overall we've been pretty pleased with our progress so far," McKenzie said.
"It's been good to get a few wins under our belt and we've had a few tough losses by just one goal.
"There's been some missed opportunities and still room for improvement for the rest of the season."
Given some of the attack was a little wayward at times, it was members of the defence who shone at Bathurst.
Goalkeeper Kane MacFarlane showed why he was recently selected in the NSW under 21s squad by starring in one game and saving a penalty, while Charlie Tink also impressed and shut down a number of attacking raids.
One of the biggest benefits of playing in PLH is the Dubbo players are getting exposed to a higher level of competition regularly throughout the season.
That helps players improve and, in turn, provides a boost for the local Dubbo men's competition when the PLH stars return home.
"Unfortunately, hockey in general is a bit of a dying sport, you could say," McKenzie said.
"All the local comps in the Central West are sort of dropping in numbers and we've got got two men's teams in Dubbo who play against each other.
"I think the quality of the competition locally has increased now because we're actually getting out and playing that higher level hockey.
"The first four games of our local comp have been a very level competition."
The next round of PLH action is on Saturday, July 13, while Dubbo will host its gala day in August.
"Hopefully we can get a few people out to watch," McKenzie said.
"With any luck we can win our games that day and put on a show for the locals."
