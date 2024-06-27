Black tie ball revived after a decade to raise money for a 'beautiful space'

It's been 11 years since the Catholic Ball was held in Dubbo but a passionate group of women are bringing it back.
The St Brigid's Catholic Ball will be held at the St Brigid's Hall on Friday, July 19.
The black tie event is being held to raise money for St Brigid's Hall.
Member of the organising committee Claire Bynon said she was at a Christmas party in the hall and portable air conditioners had to be brought in because it was so hot.
It was then they realised they needed to do something to make the hall better and the idea of a ball emerged.
Father Greg Kennedy may have thought the idea was a joke, but the committee quickly got together to turn the idea into a reality.
Ms Bynon said the St Brigid's Hall was a beautiful space but it was currently underutilised.
"This Catholic Ball is a little bit different because others have been like a debutante ball or something specific where ours is really just for the hall," she said.
"We want to raise money so we can refurbish it and get air conditioning in there because you can imagine for four to five months out of the year we can't use it. It's just too hot."
A monthly parish dinner is held at the hall, and there are occasional meetings and events, but the Catholic Ball committee hopes refurbishing the venue will encourage more people to hire it out.
While it's called the Catholic Ball, it's not only for Catholics.
"It's open to anyone and everyone who would like to come. Anyone who wants to get dressed up and have a good night, Ms Bynon said.
"We've got good food, good musicians, it should be a really good night. We just need people to support it."
A ticket to the ball includes a three course meal and drink on arrival. There will be music by Sam Coon for the first two hours, followed by the Macquarie River Mudflappers.
Full bar facilities will also be available.
Father Greg Kennedy said it was a fantastic opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate in the historic venue.
"I'm looking forward to having a good time with good people. I think it's always nice to dress up and make something special," he said.
Tickets for the St Brigid's Catholic Ball are available via 123 Tix.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.