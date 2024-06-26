There's no turning back: Dubbo saleyards' fork in the road

From western NSW to the heart of Central Queensland, all eyes are on Dubbo as producers place their final bid before local council, which will decide the fate of one of the state's largest saleyards.
Dubbo Regional Council, which currently owns the Dubbo Regional Livestock Markets, opened expressions of interest for its sale or lease in April, and received multiple applications.
The move sparked community outrage with more than 100 people attending the council's ordinary meeting in May to voice their concern.
However, D-Day has dawned with councillors set vote on the venue's sale, lease, or retention tomorrow evening.
While a report which outlines these options has been made public, the expression of interest submissions will remain confidential.
If sold, the purchaser, determined via tender, must guarantee to run the saleyards for the next 20 years.
Council said the proceeds from which would go to another "cash flow generating asset".
If leased, also chosen via tender, it would be for a period of 20 years, at which livestock must continue to be delivered in Dubbo.
A modified status quo would keep the yards in council hands, however, a number of changes would be made.
This includes increasing cattle fees by 32.5 per cent and sheep fees by 27.4pc in the first year to raise an additional $1 million a year.
Existing responsibilities undertaken by the Dubbo Stock and Station Agent's Association (DSSA) would also shift to the council.
Glen Manton, Merrilea Lodge, Dubbo, sells 8000 to 9000 head of sheep through the saleyards each year.
"If it's a good idea, why is there so much angst in the community?" he said.
"Once it is sold, there is no turning back."
Neil Haling, Cambooya, Gulargambone, said it didn't make sense.
"I don't know what kind of affect it would have on my business, and that is what concerns me," he said.
Ben Whillock, West Holme, Ballimore, said the saleyards should stay in council's hands.
"If they keep it, I don't mind if they put the prices up, but if they sell it I will probably move to a different place," he said.
"It would be a massive loss, my family have been selling here for 60 years."
DSSA president Martin Simmons said he wasn't happy with the public report.
"It quotes that Wagga's yard dues are $16 for cattle, but they use a sliding scale. The current cattle market is averaging about $1000, which makes the Wagga yard dues lower, so it isn't a true reflection," he said.
"However, on the flip side if it is privatised I know Carcoar agents get a letter saying this is the next year's yard dues and there is no consultation, and the same will happen here. The proof is in the pudding."
Dubbo Regional Council chief executive officer, Murray Wood, said transparency around the decision was critical.
"We want the community to understand the process council has been through and the decision that councillors will make," he said.
While Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders would not attend the meeting due to prior commitments, he said he has been in contact with the concerned parties.
"Ultimately, it's a decision for council and I have encouraged open lines of communication," he said.
Dubbo Mayor Matthew Dickerson, received criticism from the community after an artificial intelligence generated image of the saleyard's was posted to his social media.
Due to an increased number of audience members expected, the meeting will be held on Thursday, June 27 at 5:30pm at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre.
A livestream of the proceedings can be accessed via the DRC website.
