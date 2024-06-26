Calling businesses big and small to get nominating for the 2024 Rhino Awards

That time of year has come again - the nominations for the 2024 Rhino Awards have opened.
The Rhino Awards are held each year to honour the city's most outstanding businesses.
Dubbo Business Chamber executive officer Brittany Sultana said they were thrilled for the Rhinos to be in its 28th year of celebrating Dubbo business.
With a record number of nominations for different businesses and employees in 2023, Ms Sultana is hoping the community will continue to get behind local businesses this year.
"The more nominations we receive the more we can highlight the incredible businesses and individuals in Dubbo," she said.
Ms Sultana said the Rhino Awards were the perfect opportunity for smaller businesses to get recognised.
"It is a fantastic opportunity to increase visibility, recognise the hard work of the business or the staff and show appreciation for those making a positive impact," she said.
The categories for the 2024 Rhino Awards include:
Ms Sultana said over the years the People's Choice categories have gained momentum, but Service with a Smile is the category that has grown the most.
"We would love to see a few more tradies and hospitality businesses getting nominated," she said.
"It would be great to see even more written entries in 2024, last year we had 99 written entries submitted for judging, which was huge.
"We know these require more time and effort but they are so worth it and winners go on to the Western NSW Regional Awards showcasing how great Dubbo is."
Ms Sultana said for any businesses considering putting in a nomination should absolutely go for it.
"It is a great way to recognise the hard work and success of a business or individual," she said.
"It may give them a boost of positivity right when they need it, showing them someone believes in their journey or an opportunity for a person to enter or nominate their business and reflect on where they began to where they are now."
If you would like to enter you can do so here.
