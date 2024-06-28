When Kaymee was in hospital, her mum stopped work. Here's how they survived

In March 2023, young Kaymee Thompson was flown to hospital in Sydney with clots in her lungs. The doctors are still trying to work out what's causing them.
Now 13, Kaymee has been to hospital a number of times and undergone an operation to set her lungs on the right course - and the journey isn't over yet.
A stressful time for the Thompson family could have been even more difficult if it wasn't for a charity that provided support while the family were at their darkest hours.
Belinda Thompson, Kaymee's mum, travelled to Sydney to be with Kaymee for around six weeks. Being self-employed, she had to stop everything and go to Sydney with her daughter.
She described the time as "pretty stressful".
"Then someone put me onto Country Hope, and they helped out with some food, like just food and living down there basically, because I had no income coming in."
Country Hope supports bush families who have a child diagnosed with cancer or another life-threatening illness.
It started in Wagga Wagga in 2003 and expanded into Dubbo in 2019 when they began supporting the family of Molly Croft, who was diagnosed with high-grade metastatic osteoblastic osteosarcoma - a form of bone cancer - when she was 12.
Dubbo resident Donna Falconer, who has recently been appointed the Dubbo chapter's regional coordinator, said the charity provides emotional and financial support to families.
This can be in the form of money for phone and electricity bills, groceries, fuel, things for school, and even mortgage and rent payments.
"It can be very devastating when you get a diagnosis and often both parents will leave their jobs and relocate to Sydney, but life doesn't stop here in town where they've got families," Ms Falconer told the Daily Liberal.
Ms Falconer's role will focus on strengthening relationships with the local community and its families, ensuring they receive the support and resources they need during their most challenging times.
Her own background and commitment to making a positive impact align with Country Hope's values and goals.
Ms Falconer is known for her charity work with the Groovy Booby Bus, which came about after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.
"I know how hard it was when I went through cancer, I can't imagine what it is like to have a child diagnosed and the turmoil it would put through your life," she said.
"It's very hard to ask for help, but something like this can make such a difference."
For Kaymee's mum, Ms Thompson, Country Hope allowed her to focus on Kaymee and her health.
Country Hope provided money for groceries, and fuel money for her subsequent trips back to Sydney.
"I think it's the longest I've ever had off work since I've worked, so that was good knowing that they were there," she said.
The family's journey is to continue, as Kaymee is due back in Sydney for more tests, and Country Hope will provide support.
