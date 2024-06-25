Daily Liberal
Lack of paediatric services' significant impact

June 25 2024 - 3:41pm
The NSW government may have committed $20 million to boost paediatric services across the state but locals say it's not enough. Sarah Falson has spoken to some locals about the impact the lack of paediatric services in Dubbo is having.

