Lack of paediatric services' significant impact

The NSW government may have committed $20 million to boost paediatric services across the state but locals say it's not enough. Sarah Falson has spoken to some locals about the impact the lack of paediatric services in Dubbo is having.
She's also spoken to third-generation Dubbo resident Ros Walters about her treasured memories. It's part of a new series the Daily Liberal is running on our older residents. Do you know someone who has a good story to share? Let us know.
Meanwhile, Ciara Bastow has written about a man who was in court after drunkenly crashing his car into street signs before fleeing from police. You can read the story here.
And in sport, Tom Barber has highlighted the five Astley Cup athletes he reckons you need to keep an eye on. What do you think? Do you agree?
Have a good day.
Orlander Ruming
Deputy editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.