'I was struggling for a bit': Cowboys junior announces NRL retirement

Wellington Cowboys junior Tyrone Peachey has announced he will retire from the NRL at the end of the 2024 season.
The current Penrith Panthers utility dropped the bombshell over his future on the Peached Podcast, telling the world in his own way that he would be stepping away from rugby league.
"I was battling, I was struggling for a bit," he said.
"I've noticed myself trying to set myself up and really diving into work post-football. I finally admitted it to myself."
Debuting in 2013 for the Cronulla Sharks, Peachey has gone on to play 209 NRL matches to date with the Sharks, Penrith Panthers, Gold Coast Titans and Wests Tigers.
He was a member of the Panthers' 2023 premiership-winning side as the 18th man for the grand final against the Brisbane Broncos.
A representative player in his prime, Peachey played seven matches for the Indigenous All Stars as well as three games for NSW City.
The utility played all three State of Origin matches in 2018 for the NSW Blues.
Peachey has featured in just two games this season for the Panthers' NRL side.
Off the field, Peachey has set up several community organisations including Nanima Care which provides support for individuals and Indigenous corporations.
Namina Care offers transport to and from school, lifts to health appointments, grocery shopping assistance and home visits to check on mental health within the western part of Sydney.
With a young family who have ridden the highs and lows of Peachey's career, the retiring Panther said he has them firmly in his thoughts.
"I've had them following me around for the last 13 years, it's been a journey but I kind of just want to settle down for the kids," he said.
"They are at an age where they kind of need to get a group of friends and hopefully have best friends for the rest of their lives.
"I want to have one spot where I settle down for them and my missus to give them all of my attention."
