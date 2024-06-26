'It means the world to me': Family, friends and culture to be honoured by Rhinos

For Mitchell Williams, the Dubbo Rhinos are like a second family and it's why he was honoured to design their 2024 Indigenous jersey.
The Rhinos will celebrate their Indigenous players past and present this weekend when they take on CSU Bathurst at Apex Oval, wearing Williams' design.
For the second consecutive year, the Rhinos will don an original Williams design, something he never takes for granted.
"It means the world to me, I got the chance to do it last year as well," he said.
"It was just absolutely amazing to see people running around with my design on."
Almost a decade ago, Williams arrived at the Rhinos, a club he had a few mutual friends at and now he hasn't looked back after joining the inclusive environment.
"That's pretty much what brought me to the club, I've got a lot of close family, friends and cousins here," he said.
"One of my best mates who I grew up with has a kid who came to the club. That made me want to come to the club and now I'm going on nine years playing with them.
"We come from a small Indigenous town out at Lightning Ridge in Goodooga, we grew up out there and I came to this club to play footy with my best mate, now I've been here nine years."
This year's design has taken some thought by the artist featuring a yarning circle and the hand prints of children of players.
"I did it as something to be connected to the club," he said.
"I've done a bit of a yarning circle in the middle which stands for all of our committee members. They come together to talk about the club.
"On the outside of the yarning circle, we have got kids that are joined through families of the club with their hand prints all over it."
On the field, the Rhinos will be fresh when CSU come to town on Saturday after having a bye last week.
The Graham Conn-coached side is right in the hunt for a top two spot and narrowly trails Narromine and Mudgee on the New Holland Cup ladder.
"You don't know how to take them," Williams said.
"Some days they could be quiet or some days they can come to play so you have to be on your toes."
A smoking ceremony will be held prior to kick-off.
First grade's match will begin at 3:15pm.
