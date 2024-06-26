Man tells his wife he hopes she 'dies of cancer' during heated fight

A man has told his wife he hopes she dies of cancer after she told him she didn't want his adult son to stay at their home.
A 53-year-old man pleaded guilty to three times stalk/intimidate intend fear of physical harm and common assault on June 19 in Dubbo Local Court.
Court documents state that 12 months ago the victim was diagnosed with breast cancer and during the past year tension between the couple has resulted in regular arguments taking place.
At 6pm on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 the couple got into a verbal argument over the living arrangements of the man's son.
The man became aggressive towards the victim by yelling and abusing her. This continued for a period of time before the victim went to bed.
While in bed the victim asked the man to sleep in another room and he replied, "get f--ked c--t", before calling her a "selfish c--t".
The man proceeded to yell, "you never accepted my family, I hope you die of cancer, with yah [sic] mouldy f--ken [sic] mick hole, you c--t of a thing!".
The man continued to call the victim a "selfish c--t" before saying, "I wish you were f--king dead".
The man continued to berate the victim and held his fist up in front of himself. He then reached out to the victim and attempted to grab her phone from her causing the victim to flinch and pull away.
During the argument the man made threats towards the victim's dog, saying he would kill it.
During the fight, the man attempted to convince the victim to be driven to her mother's house but she declined and stayed at the house until the next morning.
At 10.30am on Wednesday, May 29, 2024 the victim went to Dubbo Police Station and told them she wished to hand in her firearms due to ongoing issues with her partner.
She told the police she was fearful for her and her pets safety due to threats made by her partner.
The woman was reluctant to provide police with a statement about her partner, however eventually provided a domestic violence report.
The victim also provided police with a recording of the incident which was recorded on her phone.
At 4.30pm police visited the man who denied there was any assault, however did not deny an incident occurred between himself and the victim the night before.
The man was placed under arrest and taken to Dubbo Police Station.
The man's solicitor David Pheeney told the court the man just wanted his son to stay overnight to help on their 1000 acre farm.
"We are not blaming the complainant but she refused to have him [the son] in the house and [name redacted] is a registered carer and it's no excuse but he lashed out in frustration," he said.
"Words can hurt, that's the context."
Mr Pheeney told the court the man had suspicions he was being recorded which is why he reacted by trying to grab the phone.
"The fist in the face, it's not good and you've seen the effect it's had on her," he said.
Magistrate Garry Wilson placed an AVO on the man as well as an 18 month community correction order.
"Any breach of the order and the next step up the ladder is jail," Mr Wilson said.
"The only thing keeping you out of jail is your previously clean record, but be acutely aware - any breaches and you will, from my perspective, face a full term of imprisonment."
