Multi-sport guns and rising stars: five Astley Cup athletes to watch

Dubbo College's 2024 Astley Cup campaign is promising to be a strong one as the school prepares to host their first tie later this week.
Orange High School will make the trip down the Mitchell Highway on June 27 and 28 for the eight-sport event plus the Mulvey Cup, as they aim to wrap up the historic Astley Cup once again.
Across the eight sports, there will be several rising stars to keep an eye out for and some names will be very familiar to readers already.
Let's take a look at our five Dubbo College athletes to watch.
He's donned the green and white of the Western Rams already in 2024 but now Baker has the keys to Dubbo's rugby league side.
The talented playmaker has been strong for Macquarie's under 18s side this season and will be hoping to take that form into matches against Orange and Bathurst.
Dubbo College has a rich history of producing excellent rugby league players but the last several years have been somewhat lean when compared to their high standards.
If Dubbo are to perform well in the rugby league, expect Baker to be one of their best players.
She's one of the best all-round athletes in town already all whilst still being in high school.
Whether it's on the netball court, athletics track or football field, Shaw is never out of her depth and will represent Dubbo in two sports.
Plying her trade in Dubbo's local A Grade netball competition for the powerhouse Fusion Heat side, Shaw was one of seven Western CHS representatives from the College.
Also picked in the athletics side, keep an eye out for Shaw most likely on the track for her school.
The Macquarie United defender was excellent when representing Dubbo last year and in 2024 he gets another opportunity to do so.
Possessing speed, aggression and plenty of voice, Auld has all of the makings for an excellent defender.
Lately, Dubbo College's boys football side has started to excel and the trend looks to be continuing this year.
Should Auld and his teammates bring their Western Premier League form into the Astley Cup, then Dubbo will be hard to beat.
Still, only in Year 10, Shipp has the world at her feet it seems.
The rising football star is no stranger to representative sides and will be one of Dubbo's key players for the Astley Cup.
After recently being selected in the NSW Country under 16s side, Shipp still has multiple years of Astley Cup action left but she's a rising star and one to keep an eye on.
Explosive and exciting.
It's the easiest way to describe McAneney.
Not many people around the region are as quick as the Dubbo athlete and he'll no doubt have a bit of a target on his back entering this week's competition.
The track athlete narrowly missed out on a World Athletics Under 20 Championships spot, making him a big contender in the athletics section.
Dubbo v Orange Astley Cup
Thursday, June 27
9:30am - Boys basketball at Dubbo Sportsworld
9:30am - Mulvey Cup debate at Dubbo College Senior Campus
10:45m - Girls netball at Dubbo Sportsworld
12pm - Tennis at Paramount Tennis Club
1:15pm - Athletics at Barden Park
Friday, June 28
9:30am - Girls hockey at Pioneer Park
11:30am - Boys rugby league at Apex Oval
1pm - Boys soccer at Apex Oval
2:15pm - Girls soccer at Apex Oval
