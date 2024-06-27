Stop dreaming and start living

Daily Liberal's Property of the Week, Friday June 28: 135R Obley Road, Dubbo:
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 135R Obley Road, or click here to discover this week's View eEdition.
Discover the perfect blend of modern living and rural charm on this expansive 20 acre property.
Located at 135R Obley Road, just a short 18 minute drive to Dubbo, listing agent Brentley Goodwin said the property was the perfect chance for a change of scenery. "It allows you to embrace a tranquil rural lifestyle," he said. "It's the perfect blend of modern living and rural charm."
The property features a contemporary four bedroom, two-bathroom home that captures stunning rural views from every angle. The unique residence offers a harmonious blend of style and comfort, with spacious living areas presenting raked ceilings and polished concrete floors that add to the distinctive design that sets it apart.
There are two separate living areas plus a large formal dining, along with a study with built-in desk and sun bed. The kitchen is huge, boasting a large island bench and plenty of storage, perfect for entertaining family and friends.
The home also offers a functional laundry with linen storage in hallway, along with zoned, ducted reverse-cycle heating and cooling, gas points, and ceiling fans to keep your comfortable all year round.
Outside you'll find a fantastic covered area with timber decking overlooking the beautiful rural views and a built-in barbecue and concrete bench seat.
Separate from the home, the property also includes a large shed with power and lighting which incorporates accommodation with two bedrooms and one bathroom. This area is perfect for a teenagers retreat, or is ideal for guests seeking their own space.
Other features include horse yard with shelter, rainwater tanks, kids cubby house, small orchard with a variety of fruit trees, and fenced vegetable garden area with chicken coop.
The cleared land is ready for your agricultural pursuits including hobby farming with a few cattle or sheep, or simply enjoying the wide open spaces from your back deck overlooking the paddocks and large dam.
Embrace the tranquillity of rural living with this modern masterpiece while still being within a convenient distance to the amenities and conveniences of Dubbo.
