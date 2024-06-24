Transparency promised over saleyards decision

From a $24 million proposed shopping centre to a decision on the future of the Dubbo saleyards, it's going to be a big council meeting on Thursday night.
The possible sale of the saleyards has been a controversial issue but the council says it's going to be as transparent as possible in the decision making. Here's what the council had to say ahead of the decision.
Tom Barber met Dubbo's three new police officers yesterday.
And Ciara Bastow has written about a man who was found with a gel blaster next to his spa, despite having a firearm prohibition order.
Plus Nick Guthrie has the inside word from every side after round nine of the Peter McDonald Premiership. One side has labelled it as their 'worst performance' while another has said 'we're just lazy'. Read all the comments here.
Have a good day today.
Orlander Ruming
Deputy editor
