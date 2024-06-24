'Can't believe it': Trangie friends win $86k Keno jackpot at local club

Two friends from Trangie are stunned after striking the jackpot, winning $86,000 in Keno.
The Orana locals said they were too surprised by their luck to make any concrete plans for the money, however they would put the winnings to good use.
The friends won $86,315.90 in draw 370 of the Keno Classic 8 Spot jackpot on Friday, June 21, and will split the proceeds between them.
The winning entry was purchased at Trangie United Services Memorial Club on Dandaloo Street in Trangie.
One of the pair told a Keno spokesperson she was in a state of shock.
"We couldn't believe it. We went to the local club to have some dinner and we decided to put on a game of Keno," the winner said.
"It was my second time ever playing the game in my life and we won the jackpot.
"We ended up celebrating with some drinks.
"To be quite honest with you, I'm not too sure how we'll spend our share of the prize. I'm still in disbelief. It will go to good use though.
"We really enjoy visiting the Trangie United Services Memorial Club and supporting them."
The big win comes 10 months after a Dubbo local nabbed a $330,000 winning Keno ticket from Dubbo RSL.
The man told Keno officials in August 2023 he started crying when he found out he won.
"S*** yeah. What a surprise, hey?!" he said.
"I started crying. I was in shock. It still hasn't really hit me. We just went to the local club for a couple of drinks. I decided to put on a game of Keno, and I didn't expect to win.
"They were just a bunch of random numbers too."
